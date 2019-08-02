Maxime Colin: Birmingham City defender signs new contract

The versatile Maxime Colin has played in midfield as well as defence for Birmingham

Birmingham City defender Maxime Colin has signed a new four-year contract with the Championship club.

The Frenchman's previous deal at St Andrew's had two years left to run. He is now under contract until 2023.

Colin, 27, has made 80 appearances for the Blues since being signed from Brentford in August 2017, with 44 of them coming last season.

Lukas Jutkiewicz, Connal Trueman and Harlee Dean have also signed new Blues contracts this summer.