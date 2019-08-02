James Wilson: Ipswich Town sign former Lincoln City defender after trial
Ipswich have signed once-capped Wales international James Wilson on a short-term deal after he impressed on trial.
The defender, 30, has signed a five-month contract at Portman Road. He was a free agent, having left Lincoln City by mutual consent in June.
Lincoln signed Wilson from Sheffield United in January 2018 and his career has also included spells at Bristol City and Oldham.
His solitary cap for Wales came as a substitute against Belgium in 2013.
