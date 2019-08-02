Leroy Sane: Pep Guardiola hints contract talks with Man City winger are now 'a bit different'

Leroy Sane won the Professional Footballers' Association Young Player of the Year award in 2017-18

Leroy Sane has given Manchester City no indication he wants to leave but talks over a new contract are now a "bit different", says manager Pep Guardiola.

The 23-year-old Germany winger, who has two years left on his contract, has been linked with a move to Bayern Munich throughout the summer.

"I know the rumours exist," Guardiola said, "I want players who want to stay.

"The player didn't tell me anything, that's the reality. He is our player and we want him to stay."

The Bundesliga champions originally expressed their interest in trying to sign the player in May.

And the question mark over Sane's future has followed City throughout pre-season, with Bayern coach Niko Kovac recently phoning Guardiola to apologise, after saying he was "very confident" of striking a deal with Blues for the player.

Sane joined the Premier League champions from Schalke for £37m in 2016, but he made just 21 league starts for the Blues last term and negotiations over an extension to his existing deal appear to be no closer to resolution.

"We tried to extend the contract for more than a year, we were quite close a month ago but now it's a bit different. I cannot say anymore," Guardiola added.