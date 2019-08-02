Matt Clarke: Derby County sign Brighton & Hove Albion centre-back on loan

Matt Clarke is Derby's third summer signing, following Graeme Shinnie and Kieran Dowell to the Rams

Championship side Derby County have signed Brighton & Hove Albion defender Matt Clarke on a season-long loan deal.

The 22-year-old centre-back joined the Premier League club earlier this summer, having made 175 appearances over four seasons at Portsmouth.

"Matt is capable of playing a good passing game, short or long," Rams boss Phillip Cocu said.

"He has a good presence and is physical in the air which is what you need in a centre-back."

The former Netherlands international added: "We like to play from behind and build up so that gives us more options to play that way."

