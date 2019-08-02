Mark Robins: Coventry City dealing with 'unprecedented' challenge

Mark Robins' Coventry City will play home games at Birmingham City's St Andrew's this season

Manager Mark Robins says Coventry are dealing with "unprecedented" challenges as they prepare for the new season.

The Sky Blues will play home games at Birmingham's St Andrew's after failing to agree a new deal at the Ricoh Arena.

Robins urged supporters to continue to support the club during the "divisive" groundshare agreement.

"There has been a lot of upheaval, a lot of change and still a lot of unknowns, but we have to play the hand we're dealt," he said.

"The challenges that we have been given this season are unprecedented. There are significant challenges for me as a manager, for us as a football club and logistically through trying to get people to watch us and be interested in what we are doing."

Coventry play their first League One 'home' fixture at St Andrew's against Southend on Saturday and while Robins said he understood the logistical difficulties involved, he was hopeful of a good showing from fans.

"I think people make their own decisions about whether they are going to come and support the players, the club and the staff," he told BBC Coventry & Warwickshire.

"If people want to come and watch us brilliant; thank you for your support, wholeheartedly, because it's a divisive issue and has been for a long time.

"The team is there, it's their football team and they have a choice whether to come and support us or not, whether we are playing at St Andrew's or not."

The Sky Blues failed to agree a new deal to play home matches at the Ricoh Arena

Despite the turmoil, Robins is clear that he does not want the challenging circumstances to be used as an excuse for poor performances.

"It's totally about mindset," he continued. "If we want that to be a disadvantage we can clearly make it one but we could just get on with it. We are a development model, looking to develop players and moving them on while trying to be competitive in a competitive league.

"We will be competitive no doubt about it. It's just where we can finish and develop throughout the season. If we can stick together through adversity, given a fair wind, we could have a really good season."