James McKeown: Grimsby goalkeeper signs contract extension until 2022

James McKeown will lead Grimsby out in their opening match of the new season at Morecambe

Grimsby Town goalkeeper James McKeown has signed a contract extension to remain at Blundell Park until 2022.

Long-serving McKeown, 30, has made more than 400 appearances for the Mariners since joining the club in 2011.

He has won the club's Player of the Season award the past two years and has been made captain for the new campaign, which begins at Morecambe on Saturday.

"Town has become home to my family and I, so it was an absolute no-brainer to extend my deal," he told the club site.