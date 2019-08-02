Conor Gallagher: Charlton Athletic sign Chelsea midfielder on loan

Conor Gallagher was part of the England squad which won the Under-17 World Cup in 2017

Championship newcomers Charlton Athletic have signed Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher on a season-long loan.

The 19-year-old is yet to make a senior appearance for the Blues, but featured four times for their under-21 side in the EFL Trophy last season.

Gallagher joined Premier League outfit Chelsea aged eight and agreed a new three-year contract at Stamford Bridge before his switch to The Valley.

He becomes Charlton's seventh new signing of the summer transfer window.

"He's an exciting young player," Addicks boss Lee Bowyer told the club website.

"He can put his foot in, create, score and has a bit of everything."

