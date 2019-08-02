Tom Bayliss: Preston North End sign midfielder from Coventry City

From the section

Tom Bayliss scored three goals in 38 appearances for Coventry in League One last season

Championship side Preston North End have signed midfielder Tom Bayliss from Coventry City for an undisclosed fee.

The 20-year-old has agreed a four-year deal with the Lilywhites and becomes their fourth signing of the summer transfer window.

Bayliss came through the Sky Blues' academy and scored nine goals in 73 appearances for the club.

"He is a young lad who has got huge talent," manager Alex Neil told the club website.

