Ryan Loft: Leicester City forward joins Carlisle United on season-long loan deal

Ryan Loft scored three goals in three Checkatrade Trophy group games for Leicester under-23s last season

Leicester City forward Ryan Loft has joined League Two side Carlisle United on a season-long loan deal.

The 21-year-old joined Spurs' academy in 2013 and was loaned to Braintree, Stevenage and Exeter before signing a two-year deal with the Foxes in 2018.

"We wanted to have a different type of striker available. It was important we had that variety, and Ryan gives us that," said boss Steven Pressley.

The Blues begin their season at home to against Crawley Town on Saturday.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.