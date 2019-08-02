Tyler Walker: Lincoln City sign Nottingham Forest striker on season-long loan

Lincoln City's new loan signing Tyler Walker is the son of former Nottingham Forest and England defender Des

Lincoln City have signed Nottingham Forest striker Tyler Walker on a season-long loan deal.

Walker scored 26 goals in all competitions while on loan at Mansfield Town last season and was named in the PFA League Two Team of the Year.

"After last season, I'm looking to kick on again and I'm glad that I am here with Lincoln," the 22-year-old said.

Promoted Lincoln host Accrington Stanley in their opening League One fixture on Saturday.

