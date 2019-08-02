Ashley Smith-Brown: Oldham sign defender on season-long loan

From the section

Ashley Smith-Brown will wear the number five shirt during his loan spell at Boundary Park

Oldham Athletic have signed defender Ashley Smith-Brown on a season-long loan from Plymouth Argyle.

The 23-year-old, who began his career at Manchester City, has also spent time on loan at Dutch club NAC Breda and in Scotland for Hearts.

A former England youth international, the full-back appeared 37 times in all competitions for Plymouth last season.

Smith-Brown is unavailable for Oldham's opening game of the season on Saturday at Forest Green Rovers.

