Kieran Tierney: Celtic's Neil Lennon braced for third Arsenal bid

Media playback is not supported on this device 'I wouldn't be surprised by more bids for Tierney'

Celtic manager Neil Lennon says he "wouldn't be surprised" if Arsenal make another attempt to sign left-back Kieran Tierney.

The Premier League club have failed with two bids - the second of £25m - for Tierney, 22, who is nearing full fitness after double hernia surgery.

But, with the English transfer window closing on Thursday, Lennon is braced for another offer.

"Normally these things tend to happen again," Lennon said.

"I imagine there will be offers coming in. For certain individual players, the asking price hasn't been met and the clubs know what the asking price is. So until that valuation is met then thankfully we don't have a decision to make.

"If we're talking about Arsenal, they have five or six days to come back in with a revised offer.

"The closer it comes to the end of the window and then something crops up, we are prepared for that aspect of it, but it's not welcome."

'We could be stronger than last season'

Kieran Tierney was curtailed by injury in the second half of last season

Lennon, whose side begin their quest for a ninth straight title at home to St Johnstone on Saturday, says there have been no bids for Norwegian defender Kristoffer Ajer amid reported interest from AC Milan.

The Celtic boss confirmed he will not make any new signings before the Champions League third qualifying round tie against Cluj but believes the strength of his squad has improved this summer.

Eight players who featured regularly in the first-team squad have departed, while four new recruits have arrived and other players are back from enforced lay-offs.

"We've strengthened in areas where we needed to and we've got the likes of [Leigh] Griffiths almost at full fitness, which we didn't have the luxury of for a long time," Lennon said.

"Kieran is nearly fit, which again we missed, Tom Rogic, all those have to come into what we've already have seen so far. Mikey Johnston is making great progress, so in some aspects, we could even be stronger than we were at the end of last season."

Lennon says his players are "relishing the pressure" of trying to secure a record-equalling ninth successive title and will not be sidetracked by hysteria.

"They don't really talk about it," he said. "That's for fans, media, it gives them something to talk about.

"We've asked the players whether it's your first, fifth, seventh or ninth title, have you got the hunger to go again? You can see it in their eyes, they're well set to go."