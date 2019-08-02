Accrington Stanley: League One club loan keeper Josef Bursik and sign Lewis Doyle

Goalkeeper Josef Bursik had loan spells with non-league duo AFC Telford and Hednesford last season

Accrington have taken their summer signings into double figures with the arrivals of goalkeeper Josef Bursik and midfielder Lewis Doyle.

Bursik has represented England at three different youth levels and was part of the squad that won the 2017 Under-17 World Cup.

The 19-year-old goalkeeper has left Stoke on a season-long loan deal.

Midfielder Doyle, 18, joins Stanley for free from Southport on a one-year deal, with the option of a further year.

The duo are Stanley's ninth and 10th signings of the summer transfer window.

Stanley manager John Coleman told the club website: "Josef has a good kick on him, he comes for crosses and he is a good shot-stopper. Doyle is a good acquisition and one I have been watching for a while."

Accrington Stanley start the League One season with a visit to newly-promoted Lincoln City on Saturday.

