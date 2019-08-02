Malcom: Brazilian winger joins Zenit St Petersburg from Barcelona

Malcom in action for Barcelona
Malcom had four years remaining on his contract at the Nou Camp

Brazilian winger Malcom has joined Zenit St Petersburg from Barcelona in a 40m euro (£36.5m) deal.

The 22-year-old scored four goals in 24 appearances for the La Liga champions last season, having joined in a "dream come true" from Bordeaux last year.

His transfer to the Russian Premier League leaders also includes an extra 5m euro (£4.6m) in variables.

Malcom was first called up to the Brazil national team in 2018 but has yet to make his senior debut.

