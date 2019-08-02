Doncaster Rovers: League One club sign Alex Baptiste, Niall Ennis & Cameron John

Doncaster Rovers have completed a triple signing with Alex Baptiste, Niall Ennis and Cameron John all arriving at the Keepmoat Stadium.

Former QPR defender Baptiste, 33, joins Darren Moore's side on a one-year contract after a successful trial.

Meanwhile, young Wolves duo striker Ennis, 20, and centre-back John, 19, have signed season-long loan deals.

Doncaster open their 2019-20 League One campaign at home to Gillingham on Saturday.

