Joe McDonnell: AFC Wimbledon re-sign goalkeeper

Joe McDonnell has played a total of 32 games for AFC Wimbledon since making his debut in February 2015

League One side AFC Wimbledon have re-signed goalkeeper Joe McDonnell on a short-term deal.

The 25-year-old made 18 appearances for the Dons last season, but did not feature in 2019 and was released at the end of the campaign.

"I was training quite a bit in the summer with the team, keeping myself fit, and then it just came about a couple of days ago," he said.

"It's like second nature to be back and hopefully we keep progressing."

The Dons have not disclosed the length of McDonnell's contract.