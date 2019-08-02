Joe McDonnell: AFC Wimbledon re-sign goalkeeper

Joe McDonnell in action for AFC Wimbledon
Joe McDonnell has played a total of 32 games for AFC Wimbledon since making his debut in February 2015

League One side AFC Wimbledon have re-signed goalkeeper Joe McDonnell on a short-term deal.

The 25-year-old made 18 appearances for the Dons last season, but did not feature in 2019 and was released at the end of the campaign.

"I was training quite a bit in the summer with the team, keeping myself fit, and then it just came about a couple of days ago," he said.

"It's like second nature to be back and hopefully we keep progressing."

The Dons have not disclosed the length of McDonnell's contract.

Find out more

Top Stories