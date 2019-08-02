Diallang Jaiyesimi: Swindon Town sign Norwich City forward on loan

Diallang Jaiyesimi has had loan spells at Grimsby and Yeovil during his time with Norwich

League Two side Swindon Town have signed Norwich City forward Diallang Jaiyesimi on a season-long loan deal.

The 21-year-old scored two goals in nine league games at Yeovil last season before an anterior cruciate ligament injury ended his campaign in September.

Jaiyesimi is yet to make his senior debut for the Canaries but has featured for the Premier League club's under-23s in the Football League Trophy.

"I just want to hit the ground running," he told the club website.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.