Andre Blackman: Southend United sign former Celtic defender after trial

Andre Blackman had a short spell at Celtic, making three appearances for the Glasgow club

Southend have signed left-back Andre Blackman on what the League One club describe as a "monthly multiplicity contract" after he impressed on trial.

Blackman, 28, had been without a club since leaving Barnet in June 2018.

His career has also included a 14-month stay at Celtic as well as spells at Bristol City, Portsmouth, Crawley, AFC Wimbledon, Blackpool and Plymouth.

"I think he can contribute something," Southend manager Kevin Bond told the club website.

"We need competition for places down that left side and he will give us that."

Monthly multiplicity contracts are short-term deals that allow a club to register a player for a minimum of one month, or longer if the club and player agree, so long as it is for a whole number of months.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.