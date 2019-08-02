Bolton Wanderers: Club travel with just three senior outfield players before season opener

Bolton Wanderers will begin the 2019-20 League One season with -12 points after entering administration in May

Bolton Wanderers have travelled with just three senior outfield players ahead of their League One opener against Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday.

The Trotters went into administration in May while a protracted takeover of the club is still to be completed.

This week, the English Football League (EFL) set Bolton a deadline to show evidence of financial viability before the Wycombe match could take place.

The club met the deadline as the takeover was expected to be completed.

Three of Bolton's pre-season games have been cancelled, with players saying they had not been paid for five months prior to a planned match against Chester.

A takeover of the club by Football Ventures was due to be completed at the end of last week but, on the eve of the new season, is still yet to go through.