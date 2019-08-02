Opi Edwards, Connor Lemonheigh-Evans, Momodou Touray & Matt Buse: Torquay United add quartet to squad

From the section

Connor Lemonheigh-Evans will start his third spell on loan at Torquay United

Torquay United have added four new players to their squad on the eve of their return to the National League.

Bristol City youngsters Opi Edwards, 20, and Connor Lemonheigh-Evans, 22, have joined on loan until January having helped the Gulls win National League South last season.

Another 20-year-old, Newport County striker Momodou Touray has joined Gary Johnson's side on a one-month loan.

Taunton Town striker Matt Buse has also signed after a successful trial.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.