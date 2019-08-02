Reece Oxford: West Ham defender joins Augsburg on permanent deal

Oxford made eight appearances for Augsburg while on loan last season

Augsburg have signed English defender Reece Oxford from West Ham on a four-year deal.

The 20-year-old - who made his Hammers first-team debut at the age of 16 - spent the second half of last season on loan at the Bundesliga outfit, making eight appearances.

England under-20 international Oxford previously had loan spells at Reading and Borussia Monchengladbach.

"I am very happy that a solid change to Augsburg has worked out," said Oxford.

"I have felt very comfortable in the city and the club for the past six months and would now like to take another step in my development in the Bundesliga."

Oxford became West Ham's youngest first team player when he made his debut in the Europa League in 2015 at 16 years and 198 days, before making his Premier League debut the following month.

He made 17 first team appearances in all for the Hammers, his last coming in January 2018 against Crystal Palace.

Augsburg managing director Stefan Reuter said: "We are glad that we can sign a player in Reece who already knows the club and knows which values ​​we live in Augsburg.

"We are convinced that he will strengthen us in the coming years."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.