Allan Saint-Maximin: Newcastle sign French winger from Nice for £16.5m

Allan Saint-Maximin is a France Under-21 international

Newcastle have signed French winger Allan Saint-Maximin from Nice for a reported £16.5m.

Saint-Maximin, a France Under-21 international, has signed a six-year deal at St James' Park.

"He has all the attributes you would want in an attacking player," manager Steve Bruce said.

Earlier on Friday Newcastle announced the signing of Netherlands defender Jetro Willems on a season-long loan from Eintracht Frankfurt.

The 25-year-old left-back - who has 22 international caps - made 36 appearances for the Bundesliga outfit last term.

The Magpies will have the option to sign Willems on a permanent deal at the end of the season.

