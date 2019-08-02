Super Cup NI: Rangers beat Charlton Athletic to lift Junior title
Goals from striker Adedire Mebude and substitute Robbie Ure gave Rangers a 2-0 win over Charlton Athletic in the Junior section final.
Mebude gave the Scottish Premiership outfit the lead in the 28th minute at the Ballymena Showgrounds and Ure added the second in second-half injury time.
Mebude missed the chance to double Rangers' lead when his 44th-minute penalty was saved by James Beadle.
Charlton dominated the first half but were unable to take their chances.
