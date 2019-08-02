Rushian Hepburn-Murphy: Aston Villa striker joins Tranmere Rovers on loan

From the section

Rushian Hepburn-Murphy made his Aston Villa debut aged 16 in a Premier League match at Sunderland

League One side Tranmere Rovers have signed Aston Villa striker Rushian Hepburn-Murphy on a season-long loan.

The 20-year-old, who has been capped by England from under-16 to under-20 level, played against Tranmere while on loan at Cambridge United last season.

A Villa academy graduate, Hepburn-Murphy has played 13 league games for the Midlands side, all as a substitute.

"Rushian is an exciting talent who we're really looking forward to working with," said Rovers boss Micky Mellon.

