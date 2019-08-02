Bury: EFL suspends second League One game of season against Accrington Stanley

Bury's second League One game of the season, away at Accrington Stanley on Saturday, 10 August, has been suspended by the English Football League.

The Shakers had already had Saturday's opening fixture against MK Dons called off after failing to show the league evidence of financial viability.

The EFL say that the club could still not demonstrate it could settle all football debts or pay off creditors.

Bury have already been handed a 12-point penalty by the EFL in July.

The club were given the deduction after entering into a company voluntary arrangement (CVA) in order to try to clear some of their debts.

"Following a lengthy discussion, the board agreed that progress had been made with regard to the outstanding evidence requested by the league," an EFL statement said.

"The EFL acknowledges this remains a difficult and challenging period for the club, their players and supporters; and will continue to work with the ownership at Bury FC as it looks to resolve all outstanding matters."

It has been a chaotic week for Bury, who saw a winding-up petition against them dismissed by the High Court on Wednesday, while owner Steve Dale claimed the EFL were "working against" them.

The EFL's interim chief executive Debbie Jevans said later that the league was "not standing in the way" of the Shakers' survival.

Bury, who won promotion from League Two last season, have already been referred to an independent disciplinary panel after their fixture against MK Dons was suspended.