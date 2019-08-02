Premier Division: Candystipes defeat UCD to go third

Jamie McDonagh celebrates his equaliser against the students in Dublin

Derry City moved into a European spot after a deserved 3-1 win over bottom side UCD in the Premier Division.

Sam Byrne slotted in to put the students in front against the run of play before Jamie McDonagh's smart finish brought the visitors level.

Conor Davis made an instant impact from the bench by firing City ahead.

UCD's Jack Keaney was dimissed with four minutes left and David Parkhouse hit the corner of the net to seal the three points for Declan Devine's men.

Derry take over third spot on goal difference from Bohemians, who lost 1-0 at Finn Harps on Friday night.

City created the early chances but they were caught out on 28 minutes when Mark Dignam moved past keeper peter Cheerie and his cut-back was tucked in by Byrne.

Congratulations for Conor Davis after the substitute gave Derry a 2-1 lead at UCD

It was UCD's first goal against the Candystripes in four meetings this season and City responded with Gilchrist seeing his header cleared off the line by Dignam before McDonagh equalised four minutes from the break.

The impressive Gerardo Bruna sent a ball over the top and McDonagh moved clear to chip the ball over keeper Gavin Sheridan before netting.

UCD missed out on the restart when Yoyo Mehdy just had Cherrie to beat but the keeper made the save to keep it level.

Gilchrist headed over the UCD bar before substitute Davis drilled into the bottom corner to make it 2-1 after 71 minutes.

Davis fired wide as Derry pushed for a third and Keaney was dismissed for two yellows before Parkhouse added the third with a minute left.

Bruna slipped in the striker and Parkhouse supplied the clinical strike for his third goal in two games.