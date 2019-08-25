Can you name Hearts' top scorer in last eight seasons?

Venue: Celtic Park Date: Sunday, 25 August
Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Hearts visit Celtic Park on Sunday in search of their first win of the new Scottish Premiership season.

With Tynecastle talisman and Scotland striker Steven Naismith set to miss out, manager Craig Levein will look for others to shoulder the goalscoring burden.

But can you name Hearts' top scorer in the last eight seasons? You have two minutes, so get cracking...

Name Hearts' top scorers in the past eight seasons

