Middlesbrough v Brentford
Middlesbrough captain George Friend could be available for Saturday's Championship visit of Brentford after missing much of pre-season and the draw at Luton because of injury.
Right-back Anfernee Dijksteel could make his debut after joining this week from Charlton.
Brentford could hand a debut to Ecuadorian winger Joel Valencia.
The Bees also signed defender Dominic Thompson before Thursday's deadline, but he may not be considered.
Winger Said Benrahma is still regaining match fitness after injury, while forward Bryan Mbeumo will travel to Teesside in the hope his international clearance comes through in time.
Match facts
- Middlesbrough's 2-1 defeat against Brentford at the Riverside Stadium in March last season was their first league defeat against the Bees since December 1938.
- Brentford have scored four league goals in their last two visits to Middlesbrough (W1 D1) - one more than they managed in their first eight trips there (W1 D1 L6).
- Middlesbrough have won their first home league game of the campaign in four of the previous five seasons (D1), including in each of the last two.
- Brentford suffered a 1-0 defeat in their opening game against Birmingham despite having 15 shots to Birmingham's one and hit the woodwork more than any other Championship side on matchday one (3).
- Just 40 goals were scored at the Riverside in the Championship last season (23 for, 17 against) - the fewest at any home venue in the competition.
- Since the start of 2017-18, departed striker Neal Maupay was involved in 49 Championship goals for Brentford - 19 more than any other Bees player.