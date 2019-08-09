Championship
Fulham15:00Blackburn
Venue: Craven Cottage

Fulham v Blackburn Rovers

Bobby Reid poses in a Fulham shirt
Bobby Reid scored 19 goals in 46 Championship games for Bristol City in the 2017-18 campaign
Follow live text coverage from 12:00 BST on Saturday

Fulham boss Scott Parker has a quartet of new signings that he could give debuts to, with his brother-in-law Harry Arter among them.

Forward Bobby Reid and midfielders Josh Onomah and Harrison Reed completed moves to west London on deadline day.

Blackburn defender Derrick Williams is in contention following a calf injury while loan signing Tosin Adarabioyo could also feature.

Sam Hart, Jacob Davenport and Dominic Samuel will be assessed.

Rovers lost their opening Championship game 2-1 at home to Charlton, while Fulham were beaten 1-0 by Barnsley at Oakwell.

Match facts

  • Fulham have lost one of their last six home league matches against Blackburn Rovers (W3 D2 L1), a 1-0 defeat in September 2014.
  • In the last league meeting between Fulham and Blackburn at Craven Cottage, Fulham twice led before drawing 2-2 with Lucas Joao scoring a 90th minute equaliser.
  • Including play-offs, Fulham lost none of their last 16 home Championship games before winning promotion in 2017-18 (W13 D3), with Bristol City the last team to defeat the Cottagers at Craven Cottage in the Championship in October 2017.
  • Fulham have lost eight of their 11 league games under Scott Parker (W3), failing to score in each of their last three outings across 2018-19 and 2019-20.
  • Blackburn have only kept one clean sheet in their last 17 away games in the Championship (W3 D3 L11), with that coming in a 2-0 win at Millwall back in January.
  • Since making his debut for Fulham in February 2018, Aleksandar Mitrovic has scored 14 league goals at Craven Cottage - no other player has netted as many as five in this period (Ryan Sessegnon, 4).

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 10th August 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds11003123
2Sheff Wed11003123
3Wigan11003213
4Charlton11002113
5Derby11002113
6QPR11002113
7Swansea11002113
8West Brom11002113
9Barnsley11001013
10Birmingham11001013
11Millwall11001013
12Luton10103301
13Middlesbrough10103301
14Cardiff100123-10
15Blackburn100112-10
16Huddersfield100112-10
17Hull100112-10
18Nottm Forest100112-10
19Stoke100112-10
20Brentford100101-10
21Fulham100101-10
22Preston100101-10
23Bristol City100113-20
24Reading100113-20
Top Stories