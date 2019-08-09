Fulham v Blackburn Rovers

From the section

Bobby Reid scored 19 goals in 46 Championship games for Bristol City in the 2017-18 campaign

Fulham boss Scott Parker has a quartet of new signings that he could give debuts to, with his brother-in-law Harry Arter among them.

Forward Bobby Reid and midfielders Josh Onomah and Harrison Reed completed moves to west London on deadline day.

Blackburn defender Derrick Williams is in contention following a calf injury while loan signing Tosin Adarabioyo could also feature.

Sam Hart, Jacob Davenport and Dominic Samuel will be assessed.

Rovers lost their opening Championship game 2-1 at home to Charlton, while Fulham were beaten 1-0 by Barnsley at Oakwell.

Match facts