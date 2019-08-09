Derby County v Swansea City
Derby manager Phillip Cocu is unlikely to make many changes to his side for his first game in charge at Pride Park.
New signing Krystian Bielik will not feature after his arrival from Arsenal but Duane Holmes might be involved after returning to training.
Wayne Routledge could be fit for Swansea after missing the recent win over Hull.
New signings Aldo Kalulu and Sam Surridge could make their debuts but Tom Carroll is not fit to play.
Match facts
- Derby are unbeaten in their last four league matches against Swansea City (W2 D2 L0) since losing 1-0 in February 2010.
- Swansea have won on one of their last seven away league visits to Derby (W1 D2 L4), winning 1-0 in February 2010 under Paulo Sousa.
- In the last three seasons, the team Derby has faced in their first home league match of the season has gone on to finish in the top three of the division - Brighton in 2016-17 (2nd), Wolves in 2017-18 (1st) and Leeds in 2018-19 (3rd).
- Swansea have only won one of their previous 10 away games in the Championship (D2 L7), with that lone victory coming against relegated side Ipswich in April (1-0).
- Derby's Tom Lawrence scored twice from outside the box in the 2-1 win over Huddersfield - as many goals as he managed from outside the box in the Championship last season in 57 attempts.
- Against Hull on the opening day, Borja Baston netted just his second league goal for Swansea - his only previous strike for the Swans came back in October 2016, in the Premier League against Arsenal.