Venue: Pride Park Stadium

Derby County v Swansea City

Phillip Cocu and Wayne Rooney
It has been a busy week for Derby boss Phillip Cocu - he announced Wayne Rooney's arrival next January on Tuesday and will have his first home game in charge of the Rams on Saturday
Derby manager Phillip Cocu is unlikely to make many changes to his side for his first game in charge at Pride Park.

New signing Krystian Bielik will not feature after his arrival from Arsenal but Duane Holmes might be involved after returning to training.

Wayne Routledge could be fit for Swansea after missing the recent win over Hull.

New signings Aldo Kalulu and Sam Surridge could make their debuts but Tom Carroll is not fit to play.

Match facts

  • Derby are unbeaten in their last four league matches against Swansea City (W2 D2 L0) since losing 1-0 in February 2010.
  • Swansea have won on one of their last seven away league visits to Derby (W1 D2 L4), winning 1-0 in February 2010 under Paulo Sousa.
  • In the last three seasons, the team Derby has faced in their first home league match of the season has gone on to finish in the top three of the division - Brighton in 2016-17 (2nd), Wolves in 2017-18 (1st) and Leeds in 2018-19 (3rd).
  • Swansea have only won one of their previous 10 away games in the Championship (D2 L7), with that lone victory coming against relegated side Ipswich in April (1-0).
  • Derby's Tom Lawrence scored twice from outside the box in the 2-1 win over Huddersfield - as many goals as he managed from outside the box in the Championship last season in 57 attempts.
  • Against Hull on the opening day, Borja Baston netted just his second league goal for Swansea - his only previous strike for the Swans came back in October 2016, in the Premier League against Arsenal.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 10th August 2019

  • DerbyDerby County15:00SwanseaSwansea City
  • LeedsLeeds United12:30Nottm ForestNottingham Forest
  • BirminghamBirmingham City15:00Bristol CityBristol City
  • CardiffCardiff City15:00LutonLuton Town
  • CharltonCharlton Athletic15:00StokeStoke City
  • FulhamFulham15:00BlackburnBlackburn Rovers
  • HullHull City15:00ReadingReading
  • MiddlesbroughMiddlesbrough15:00BrentfordBrentford
  • PrestonPreston North End15:00WiganWigan Athletic
  • QPRQueens Park Rangers15:00HuddersfieldHuddersfield Town
  • Sheff WedSheffield Wednesday15:00BarnsleyBarnsley
  • West BromWest Bromwich Albion15:00MillwallMillwall

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds11003123
2Sheff Wed11003123
3Wigan11003213
4Charlton11002113
5Derby11002113
6QPR11002113
7Swansea11002113
8West Brom11002113
9Barnsley11001013
10Birmingham11001013
11Millwall11001013
12Luton10103301
13Middlesbrough10103301
14Cardiff100123-10
15Blackburn100112-10
16Huddersfield100112-10
17Hull100112-10
18Nottm Forest100112-10
19Stoke100112-10
20Brentford100101-10
21Fulham100101-10
22Preston100101-10
23Bristol City100113-20
24Reading100113-20
View full Championship table

