Charlton Athletic v Stoke City
-
- From the section Championship
Deadline-day signings Sam Field, Beram Kayal and Jonathan Leko could all make their Charlton debuts, while Josh Cullen has re-joined on loan.
Forward Chuks Aneke and left-back Lewis Page (both hamstring) remain sidelined.
Striker Scott Hogan could make his Stoke debut after he became their eighth summer signing, completing a loan move from Aston Villa.
An injury to Nick Powell means the midfielder has been rated as 50-50 by assistant boss Paul Hart.
Stoke were beaten 2-1 in their season opener at home to Queens Park Rangers, while promoted Charlton won 2-1 at Blackburn Rovers.
Match facts
- Charlton Athletic and Stoke City haven't met in the league since the 2007-08 season, with both sides winning their home matches that season.
- Stoke have won just one of their last eight away games against Charlton in all competitions (W1 D2 L5), a 2-1 victory in January 1997.
- Excluding play-offs, Charlton are unbeaten in 17 home league games (W13 D4), their best run since going 18 games without defeat between April 2011 and February 2012.
- Stoke City are winless in their last 22 away league matches in London (D9 L13) since winning 2-1 at Tottenham Hotspur in November 2014 in the Premier League.
- Charlton are looking to record victories in their opening two games of a second tier campaign for the first time since 1999-2000; a season in which they went on to win the league, finishing two points ahead of Manchester City.
- Benik Afobe scored with Stoke's first shot under manager Nathan Jones away at Brentford in January - since then, the Potters have attempted 80 shots in away Championship matches and scored just three times, a conversion rate of 3.8%.