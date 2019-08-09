Leeds United v Nottingham Forest

From the section

Eddie Nketiah was linked with a move to Bristol City before joining Leeds on loan from Arsenal

Leeds could give a debut to loan forward Eddie Nketiah in Saturday's visit of Nottingham Forest following his deadline day arrival from Arsenal.

Defender Gaetano Berardi is available after serving a one-match ban for his sending-off during May's play-off semi-final defeat by Derby.

Forest have new signings John Bostock, Carl Jenkinson, Chema and Brice Samba all available.

Former Arsenal defender Jenkinson could replace Matty Cash at right-back.

Match facts