Queens Park Rangers v Huddersfield Town
- From the section Championship
Several of QPR's 14 summer signings are in line for home debuts at the newly-named Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, including on-loan West Ham striker Jordan Hugill, who scored at Stoke.
Lee Wallace is still struggling with a hip problem and will miss out again.
Huddersfield signed Trevoh Chalobah on loan from Chelsea in time for him to be eligible to play this weekend.
Steve Mounie, who featured for Benin at the Africa Cup of Nations, is unlikely to be involved for the Terriers.
QPR have given the naming rights to their stadium to a charity set up after Kiyan Prince, who was a player in the club's academy, was stabbed to death in May 2006 when he was 15 years old.
Match facts
- QPR lost each of their two league meetings with Huddersfield in the 2016-17 season - they had lost just two of their previous 10 games against the Terriers (W5 D3 L2).
- Huddersfield won their last away league match against QPR in 2017 - before that, they'd won on none of their 12 visits there between 1968 and 2015 (W0 D3 L9).
- QPR have won their past two Championship matches - as many as they registered in their previous 21 games in the competition (W2 D5 L14).
- Huddersfield manager Jan Siewert has collected one point in his eight away league matches as Terriers boss (W0 D1 L7), with his four matches in London all ending in defeat, with a total of three goals scored and 15 conceded.
- QPR boss Mark Warburton has won both of his home Championship matches against Huddersfield, winning with Brentford in March 2015 and Nottingham Forest in April 2017.
- Since his debut on February 2, Karlan Grant has scored 50% of Huddersfield's league goals in that time (five out of 10), ending on the losing side in the four games he's scored in for the club.