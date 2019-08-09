Queens Park Rangers v Huddersfield Town

Jordan Hugill scored in QPR's win at Stoke

Several of QPR's 14 summer signings are in line for home debuts at the newly-named Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, including on-loan West Ham striker Jordan Hugill, who scored at Stoke.

Lee Wallace is still struggling with a hip problem and will miss out again.

Huddersfield signed Trevoh Chalobah on loan from Chelsea in time for him to be eligible to play this weekend.

Steve Mounie, who featured for Benin at the Africa Cup of Nations, is unlikely to be involved for the Terriers.

QPR have given the naming rights to their stadium to a charity set up after Kiyan Prince, who was a player in the club's academy, was stabbed to death in May 2006 when he was 15 years old.

Match facts