Cardiff City v Luton Town
Cardiff could hand a debut to £5.5m German forward Robert Glatzel, who missed their opening-day defeat at Wigan through suspension.
Goalkeeper Neil Etheridge (hamstring) misses out and is set to be replaced by second-choice keeper Joe Day.
Luton defender Dan Potts is a doubt after injuring his shoulder in their draw against Middlesbrough.
Brendan Galloway and Jacob Butterfield are pushing for starts, with Danny Hylton among those back in training.
Match facts
- Cardiff City haven't faced Luton Town in a league match since drawing 0-0 in a Championship meeting on New Year's Day 2007.
- This will be Luton's first-ever visit to the Cardiff City Stadium - their last away league trip to Cardiff was in September 2006, losing 4-1 at Ninian Park.
- Neil Warnock has never lost in the Football League against Luton in nine games against the Hatters (W3 D6 L0), only facing Rotherham United more often without losing (17 games).
- Cardiff lost their opening game of the season away at Wigan (3-2) - Warnock has never previously lost his opening two games of a second-tier league campaign, with 2019-20 being his 15th season in charge of a club at this level.
- Luton striker James Collins has scored 45 league goals for the Hatters - 16 more than any other teammate since the start of the 2017-18 season.