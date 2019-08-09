Championship
Cardiff15:00Luton
Venue: Cardiff City Stadium

Cardiff City v Luton Town

Robert Glatzel
Robert Glatzel scored 24 goals for Heidenheim in two seasons
Follow live text coverage from 12:00 BST on Saturday

Cardiff could hand a debut to £5.5m German forward Robert Glatzel, who missed their opening-day defeat at Wigan through suspension.

Goalkeeper Neil Etheridge (hamstring) misses out and is set to be replaced by second-choice keeper Joe Day.

Luton defender Dan Potts is a doubt after injuring his shoulder in their draw against Middlesbrough.

Brendan Galloway and Jacob Butterfield are pushing for starts, with Danny Hylton among those back in training.

Match facts

  • Cardiff City haven't faced Luton Town in a league match since drawing 0-0 in a Championship meeting on New Year's Day 2007.
  • This will be Luton's first-ever visit to the Cardiff City Stadium - their last away league trip to Cardiff was in September 2006, losing 4-1 at Ninian Park.
  • Neil Warnock has never lost in the Football League against Luton in nine games against the Hatters (W3 D6 L0), only facing Rotherham United more often without losing (17 games).
  • Cardiff lost their opening game of the season away at Wigan (3-2) - Warnock has never previously lost his opening two games of a second-tier league campaign, with 2019-20 being his 15th season in charge of a club at this level.
  • Luton striker James Collins has scored 45 league goals for the Hatters - 16 more than any other teammate since the start of the 2017-18 season.

Saturday 10th August 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds11003123
2Sheff Wed11003123
3Wigan11003213
4Charlton11002113
5Derby11002113
6QPR11002113
7Swansea11002113
8West Brom11002113
9Barnsley11001013
10Birmingham11001013
11Millwall11001013
12Luton10103301
13Middlesbrough10103301
14Cardiff100123-10
15Blackburn100112-10
16Huddersfield100112-10
17Hull100112-10
18Nottm Forest100112-10
19Stoke100112-10
20Brentford100101-10
21Fulham100101-10
22Preston100101-10
23Bristol City100113-20
24Reading100113-20
View full Championship table

