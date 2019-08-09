Birmingham City v Bristol City
Birmingham City could bring in new Spanish recruits Fran Villalba and Alvaro Gimenez for their first home game, against Bristol City.
The Blues, who made nine changes for the midweek EFL Cup defeat at Portsmouth, have Jacques Maghoma (calf) and Kerim Mrabti out injured.
Bristol City made two deadline day signings; Bologna midfielder Adam Nagy and Stoke City striker Benik Afobe.
Portuguese right-back Pedro Pereira, signed on loan, could also feature.
Striker Antoine Semenyo is free to return after serving a three-match ban, but Saikou Janneh remains sidelined with a knee injury.
Blues could also give a home debut to 16-year-old forward Jude Bellingham, who became the youngest-ever player to appear for the club, in the 3-0 loss at Fratton Park, beating Blues legend Trevor Francis's 49-year-old record.
Match facts
- Birmingham City have lost two of their three meetings with Bristol City, but were unbeaten in 14 games with the Robins prior to that.
- Bristol City are looking to win on back-to-back league visits to St Andrew's for the first time since March 1993.
- Blues have lost their first home league match of the season just once in the last 13 seasons (the 1-0 defeat by Watford in August 2013).
- Following their opening-day victory at Brentford, Blues are aiming to win their opening two games of a league campaign for the first time since 2008-09.
- Despite only featuring as a 64th-minute substitute against Leeds, Bristol City winger Niclas Eliasson created four chances - twice as many as any other Robins player, including an assist for Andreas Weimann's goal.
- Blues won their season opener at Brentford 1-0, despite registering just one shot, facing 15 attempts in return and having only a 24% share of possession.