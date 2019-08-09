Sheffield Wednesday v Barnsley

Massimo Luongo joined Sheffield Wednesday from Queens Park Rangers on deadline day

Sheffield Wednesday will check on the fitness of David Bates, Massimo Luongo and Jacob Murphy ahead of their South Yorkshire derby against Barnsley.

The trio joined the Owls on deadline day but interim boss Lee Bullen will decide on them prior to the fixture.

Barnsley may hand debts to new signings Clarke Oduor and Patrick Schmidt ahead of their trip to Hillsborough.

Meanwhile, winger Jacob Brown remains on the sidelines after picking up an ankle injury over pre-season.

Match facts