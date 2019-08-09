Championship
Sheff Wed15:00Barnsley
Venue: Hillsborough

Sheffield Wednesday v Barnsley

Massimo Luongo joined Sheffield Wednesday from Queens Park Rangers on deadline day
Follow live text coverage from 12:00 BST on Saturday

Sheffield Wednesday will check on the fitness of David Bates, Massimo Luongo and Jacob Murphy ahead of their South Yorkshire derby against Barnsley.

The trio joined the Owls on deadline day but interim boss Lee Bullen will decide on them prior to the fixture.

Barnsley may hand debts to new signings Clarke Oduor and Patrick Schmidt ahead of their trip to Hillsborough.

Meanwhile, winger Jacob Brown remains on the sidelines after picking up an ankle injury over pre-season.

Match facts

  • Sheffield Wednesday are unbeaten in 10 league matches against Barnsley (W5 D5 L0) since a 1-0 defeat in February 2009.
  • Barnsley have won one of their last 18 away matches against Wednesday in all competitions (W1 D3 L14).
  • Wednesday haven't won their opening two league matches of a season since the 1996-97 campaign, when they were in the Premier League.
  • Barnsley winger Mallik Wilks had more shots than any other Championship player last weekend (7) and only Preston's Sean Maguire (12) had more touches in the opposition box (10).
  • Wednesday midfielder Sam Hutchinson has had a hand in 10 league goals (5 goals, 5 assists) in his 138 English league (including play-offs) games in his career - 20% of those came in the 3-1 win over Reading (1 goal, 1 assist).
  • The average age of Barnsley's starting 11 against Fulham last time out was 23 years and five days; the youngest of any team in the opening round of Championship games.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds11003123
2Sheff Wed11003123
3Wigan11003213
4Charlton11002113
5Derby11002113
6QPR11002113
7Swansea11002113
8West Brom11002113
9Barnsley11001013
10Birmingham11001013
11Millwall11001013
12Luton10103301
13Middlesbrough10103301
14Cardiff100123-10
15Blackburn100112-10
16Huddersfield100112-10
17Hull100112-10
18Nottm Forest100112-10
19Stoke100112-10
20Brentford100101-10
21Fulham100101-10
22Preston100101-10
23Bristol City100113-20
24Reading100113-20
View full Championship table

