West Bromwich Albion v Millwall

Charlie Austin was one of four deadline day signings for West Bromwich Albion

New West Bromwich Albion boss Slaven Bilic may opt to give new signing Charlie Austin an immediate debut as he takes charge of his first home game.

Austin signed on deadline day, along with three new loan players; midfielder Grady Diangana, striker Chris Willock and winger Matheus Pereira.

Millwall made just one deadline day signing, former West Brom keeper Luke Steele on loan from Nottingham Forest.

First-choice Frank Fielding was injured in the opening day win over Preston.

Summer signing Bartosz Bialkowski came on to replace him, just four days after his arrival from Ipswich.

But, with Fielding now set to be sidelined for a while with a thigh muscle injury, Bialkowski is expected to start, with Steele on the bench back at The Hawthorns, where he spent two seasons from 2006 to 2008.

Match facts