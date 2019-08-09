West Bromwich Albion v Millwall
-
- From the section Championship
New West Bromwich Albion boss Slaven Bilic may opt to give new signing Charlie Austin an immediate debut as he takes charge of his first home game.
Austin signed on deadline day, along with three new loan players; midfielder Grady Diangana, striker Chris Willock and winger Matheus Pereira.
Millwall made just one deadline day signing, former West Brom keeper Luke Steele on loan from Nottingham Forest.
First-choice Frank Fielding was injured in the opening day win over Preston.
Summer signing Bartosz Bialkowski came on to replace him, just four days after his arrival from Ipswich.
But, with Fielding now set to be sidelined for a while with a thigh muscle injury, Bialkowski is expected to start, with Steele on the bench back at The Hawthorns, where he spent two seasons from 2006 to 2008.
Match facts
- West Bromwich Albion's 2-0 win at home to Millwall last season was their fourth in their past five home league matches against the Lions.
- Millwall's last away league victory at The Hawthorns came in October 2001, when Richard Sadlier scored both goals in a 2-0 win.
- Albion have won their past six home games in all competitions. They last won seven in a row between February and April 2010 under Roberto Di Matteo.
- Millwall completed just 121 passes in their 1-0 win over Preston - fewer than any other Championship side on the opening day.
- Four of Matt Phillips' last six league goals have been scored in August. He ended a run of 19 league matches without a goal with his opening-day winner at Nottingham Forest.
- Millwall winger Connor Mahoney created more chances than any other Championship player last weekend, five of the six coming from set-plays.