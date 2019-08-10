Hamilton Academical v Kilmarnock

BBC coverage

Accies have signed central defender Sam Stubbs on loan from Middlesbrough and the 20-year-old could be involved, while Brian Easton, Ronan Hughes, Scott Martin and Mickel Millar return to the squad.

Kilmarnock have added attacking duo Liam Millar and Floriano Vanzo since losing out at home to Rangers in stoppage time last Sunday. Adam Frizzell is an injury doubt.

Hamilton manager Brian Rice: "Our home record has been exceptional since I took over. We've only lost one game since February and that was to Rangers. So we're looking to make this place a fortress."

Kilmarnock forward Liam Millar: "I'm not here to take Eamonn Brophy's position but I am here to take some of the pressure off him when it comes to scoring all the goals."

Did you know? Kilmarnock are unbeaten in their past 11 league games with Hamilton (W6 D5) since a 1-0 loss in January 2016.