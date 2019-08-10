Heart of Midlothian v Ross County

BBC coverage

Hearts defender John Souttar is expected to miss three weeks after rolling his ankle in last weekend's defeat at Aberdeen. Steven Naismith is pushing for a start after scoring with his first touch as a substitute at Pittodrie and new midfield signing Loic Damour could be involved. Aaron Hickey is suspended, which could mean a debut for Aidy White.

Ross County are likely to stick with the side that swept Hamilton Accies aside as on-loan Norwich City winger Simon Power recovers from a hamstring injury. Lee Erwin is still waiting to make his debut for the Staggies.

Hearts manager Craig Levein: "If the pitch looks a little bit different [after hosting the Edinburgh Festival's opening concert] then so be it but for me it was making sure we weren't going to damage the pitch permanently and we still have enough sunshine, although you won't know it looking outside, to encourage the grass to turn green again. It'll play just as normal."

Ross County co-manager Stuart Kettlewell: "Ultimately, we believe we have players who can hurt Hearts and it's up to us to make sure they have an influence on the game."

Did you know? Hearts have lost just one of their past 13 Scottish Premiership meetings with Ross County (W6 D6), a 0-1 loss in March 2017.