Motherwell v Celtic

Live Text Line-ups Motherwell 20 Gillespie

4 Grimshaw

31 Gallagher

18 Dunne

2 Tait

19 Polworth

6 Campbell

22 Donnelly

11 Seedorf

9 Long

14 Hylton Substitutes 1 Carson

5 Hartley

15 Maguire

16 Ilic

17 Scott

21 Livingstone

44 Cole Celtic 29 Bain

35 Ajer

6 Bitton

2 Jullien

23 Bolingoli-Mbombo

8 Brown

21 Ntcham

49 Forrest

42 McGregor

16 Morgan

9 Griffiths Substitutes 1 Gordon

10 Bayo

11 Sinclair

15 Hayes

17 Christie

20 Shved

22 Edouard Referee : Nick Walsh Match Stats Live Text Foul by Declan Gallagher (Motherwell). Leigh Griffiths (Celtic) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Lewis Morgan (Celtic) wins a free kick on the right wing. Foul by Liam Grimshaw (Motherwell). Attempt missed. James Forrest (Celtic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Attempt blocked. James Forrest (Celtic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Attempt blocked. Kristoffer Ajer (Celtic) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Attempt blocked. Olivier Ntcham (Celtic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Attempt missed. Boli Bolingoli-Mbombo (Celtic) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left. Foul by Sherwin Seedorf (Motherwell). Lewis Morgan (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Richard Tait. Kristoffer Ajer (Celtic) wins a free kick on the left wing. Foul by Liam Polworth (Motherwell). Charles Dunne (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Foul by Lewis Morgan (Celtic). Foul by Callum McGregor (Celtic). Liam Polworth (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Goal! Goal! Motherwell 1, Celtic 1. Kristoffer Ajer (Celtic) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by James Forrest. Goal! Goal! Motherwell 1, Celtic 0. Liam Donnelly (Motherwell) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Declan Gallagher. Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Lewis Morgan. Foul by Sherwin Seedorf (Motherwell). Callum McGregor (Celtic) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Attempt missed. Declan Gallagher (Motherwell) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high following a corner. Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Nir Bitton. Attempt blocked. Richard Tait (Motherwell) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Attempt blocked. Sherwin Seedorf (Motherwell) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Foul by Liam Donnelly (Motherwell). Nir Bitton (Celtic) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Foul by Liam Donnelly (Motherwell). Olivier Ntcham (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Boli Bolingoli-Mbombo. Kick Off First Half begins. Lineups are announced and players are warming up. goal

Motherwell defender Jake Carroll begins a two-game ban for his late tackle on Livingston's Nicky Devlin last week while Casper Sloth, Christy Manzinga, Craig Tanner and David Turnbull are injured but Barry Maguire could return.

Celtic have sold Kieran Tierney while Hatem Abd Elhamed and Mikey Johnston join Tom Rogic and Daniel Arzani on the sidelines and Jozo Simunovic is suspended.

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson: "We have a terrific home record here and we go in very confident. We will try to take our game to them and press them and try and get our wide players on the ball to cause them problems."

Celtic manager Neil Lennon: "We have to get on with it, but it's a big ask for them to turn things round very, very quickly and play to the same levels in a 48-hour period."

Did you know? Motherwell are without a win in 11 league games with Celtic (D3 L8) since beating them 2-1 in December 2015 under manager Mark McGhee.