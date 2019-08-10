Foul by Declan Gallagher (Motherwell).
Motherwell v Celtic
-
Line-ups
Motherwell
- 20Gillespie
- 4Grimshaw
- 31Gallagher
- 18Dunne
- 2Tait
- 19Polworth
- 6Campbell
- 22Donnelly
- 11Seedorf
- 9Long
- 14Hylton
Substitutes
- 1Carson
- 5Hartley
- 15Maguire
- 16Ilic
- 17Scott
- 21Livingstone
- 44Cole
Celtic
- 29Bain
- 35Ajer
- 6Bitton
- 2Jullien
- 23Bolingoli-Mbombo
- 8Brown
- 21Ntcham
- 49Forrest
- 42McGregor
- 16Morgan
- 9Griffiths
Substitutes
- 1Gordon
- 10Bayo
- 11Sinclair
- 15Hayes
- 17Christie
- 20Shved
- 22Edouard
- Referee:
- Nick Walsh
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home63%
- Away37%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home3
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away2
Live Text
Leigh Griffiths (Celtic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Lewis Morgan (Celtic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Liam Grimshaw (Motherwell).
Attempt missed. James Forrest (Celtic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt blocked. James Forrest (Celtic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Kristoffer Ajer (Celtic) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Olivier Ntcham (Celtic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Boli Bolingoli-Mbombo (Celtic) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left.
Foul by Sherwin Seedorf (Motherwell).
Lewis Morgan (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Richard Tait.
Kristoffer Ajer (Celtic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Liam Polworth (Motherwell).
Charles Dunne (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lewis Morgan (Celtic).
Foul by Callum McGregor (Celtic).
Liam Polworth (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! Motherwell 1, Celtic 1. Kristoffer Ajer (Celtic) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by James Forrest.
Goal!
Goal! Motherwell 1, Celtic 0. Liam Donnelly (Motherwell) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Declan Gallagher.
Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Lewis Morgan.
Foul by Sherwin Seedorf (Motherwell).
Callum McGregor (Celtic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Declan Gallagher (Motherwell) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high following a corner.
Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Nir Bitton.
Attempt blocked. Richard Tait (Motherwell) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Sherwin Seedorf (Motherwell) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Liam Donnelly (Motherwell).
Nir Bitton (Celtic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Liam Donnelly (Motherwell).
Olivier Ntcham (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Boli Bolingoli-Mbombo.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Motherwell defender Jake Carroll begins a two-game ban for his late tackle on Livingston's Nicky Devlin last week while Casper Sloth, Christy Manzinga, Craig Tanner and David Turnbull are injured but Barry Maguire could return.
Celtic have sold Kieran Tierney while Hatem Abd Elhamed and Mikey Johnston join Tom Rogic and Daniel Arzani on the sidelines and Jozo Simunovic is suspended.
Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson: "We have a terrific home record here and we go in very confident. We will try to take our game to them and press them and try and get our wide players on the ball to cause them problems."
Celtic manager Neil Lennon: "We have to get on with it, but it's a big ask for them to turn things round very, very quickly and play to the same levels in a 48-hour period."
Did you know? Motherwell are without a win in 11 league games with Celtic (D3 L8) since beating them 2-1 in December 2015 under manager Mark McGhee.