Scottish Premiership
Motherwell1Celtic1

Motherwell v Celtic

LIVE: Motherwell v Celtic

Line-ups

Motherwell

  • 20Gillespie
  • 4Grimshaw
  • 31Gallagher
  • 18Dunne
  • 2Tait
  • 19Polworth
  • 6Campbell
  • 22Donnelly
  • 11Seedorf
  • 9Long
  • 14Hylton

Substitutes

  • 1Carson
  • 5Hartley
  • 15Maguire
  • 16Ilic
  • 17Scott
  • 21Livingstone
  • 44Cole

Celtic

  • 29Bain
  • 35Ajer
  • 6Bitton
  • 2Jullien
  • 23Bolingoli-Mbombo
  • 8Brown
  • 21Ntcham
  • 49Forrest
  • 42McGregor
  • 16Morgan
  • 9Griffiths

Substitutes

  • 1Gordon
  • 10Bayo
  • 11Sinclair
  • 15Hayes
  • 17Christie
  • 20Shved
  • 22Edouard
Referee:
Nick Walsh

Match Stats

Home TeamMotherwellAway TeamCeltic
Possession
Home63%
Away37%
Shots
Home4
Away6
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home3
Away1
Fouls
Home7
Away2

Live Text

Foul by Declan Gallagher (Motherwell).

Leigh Griffiths (Celtic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Lewis Morgan (Celtic) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Liam Grimshaw (Motherwell).

Attempt missed. James Forrest (Celtic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Attempt blocked. James Forrest (Celtic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. Kristoffer Ajer (Celtic) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. Olivier Ntcham (Celtic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Boli Bolingoli-Mbombo (Celtic) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left.

Foul by Sherwin Seedorf (Motherwell).

Lewis Morgan (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Richard Tait.

Kristoffer Ajer (Celtic) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Liam Polworth (Motherwell).

Charles Dunne (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Lewis Morgan (Celtic).

Foul by Callum McGregor (Celtic).

Liam Polworth (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Goal!

Goal! Motherwell 1, Celtic 1. Kristoffer Ajer (Celtic) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by James Forrest.

Goal!

Goal! Motherwell 1, Celtic 0. Liam Donnelly (Motherwell) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Declan Gallagher.

Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Lewis Morgan.

Foul by Sherwin Seedorf (Motherwell).

Callum McGregor (Celtic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Declan Gallagher (Motherwell) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high following a corner.

Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Nir Bitton.

Attempt blocked. Richard Tait (Motherwell) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. Sherwin Seedorf (Motherwell) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Foul by Liam Donnelly (Motherwell).

Nir Bitton (Celtic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Liam Donnelly (Motherwell).

Olivier Ntcham (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Boli Bolingoli-Mbombo.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Motherwell defender Jake Carroll begins a two-game ban for his late tackle on Livingston's Nicky Devlin last week while Casper Sloth, Christy Manzinga, Craig Tanner and David Turnbull are injured but Barry Maguire could return.

Celtic have sold Kieran Tierney while Hatem Abd Elhamed and Mikey Johnston join Tom Rogic and Daniel Arzani on the sidelines and Jozo Simunovic is suspended.

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson: "We have a terrific home record here and we go in very confident. We will try to take our game to them and press them and try and get our wide players on the ball to cause them problems."

Celtic manager Neil Lennon: "We have to get on with it, but it's a big ask for them to turn things round very, very quickly and play to the same levels in a 48-hour period."

Did you know? Motherwell are without a win in 11 league games with Celtic (D3 L8) since beating them 2-1 in December 2015 under manager Mark McGhee.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic21108174
2Ross County11003033
3Aberdeen11003213
4Rangers11002113
5Hibernian11001013
6Motherwell20201102
7Livingston10100001
8Hearts100123-10
9Kilmarnock100112-10
10St Mirren100101-10
11Hamilton100103-30
12St Johnstone100107-70
View full Scottish Premiership table

