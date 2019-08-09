Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa

Tottenham's Son Heung-min is suspended for the first two matches of the season as a result of his red card against Bournemouth in May.

TEAM NEWS

Of Tottenham's new signings, Giovani Lo Celso and Tanguy Ndombele are available, but Ryan Sessegnon will not feature due to a hamstring problem.

Spurs are also without Dele Alli, Serge Aurier, Ben Davies, Juan Foyth and Son Heung-min, but Eric Dier and Victor Wanyama are back in full training.

Aston Villa's club record signing Wesley is one of a host of summer arrivals poised to make their debuts.

Head coach Dean Smith is only missing the injured James Chester.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@SteveBowercomm: With new names in abundance, there's no shortage of excitement and anticipation in both camps.

After two non-active windows, Spurs fans can look forward to fresh talent added to a squad that has secured four successive Champions League campaigns. The big question now is whether they can get closer to last season's top two. There will also be an element of increased expectation.

It will be fascinating to see how Aston Villa integrate 12 new faces into a team that finished fifth in the Championship last season. Will they be able to find some stability and consistency that eluded Fulham in a similar situation 12 months ago?

Either way it looks like being an eventful opening contest.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino on his new signings: "I am very happy, I was happy with my squad and to add some more players, they can bring good energy and help us to achieve what we want.

"I was focused on trying to work hard to coach in the best way. I hoped the club would do the job that we want to try to bring players in and to try to be competitive with our opponents.

"Our opponents have always been adding, but now was the time to add some new faces to motivate and spark our players, but also to create excitement for our fans."

Aston Villa head coach Dean Smith: "My ambition is not to just stay up. It's not a positive message to give out, to just survive.

"We go to win every game, whether it's Spurs, Chelsea or Manchester United away. That's my mentality. The players have bought into that."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Aston Villa's summer transfer signings have made a lot of sense, and they have also got good momentum after the way they came up from the Championship - although I cannot see it helping them too much on Saturday.

I think Spurs will be far too strong for them, but Villa still have the best chance of staying up of any of the promoted teams.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Aston Villa's only victory over Tottenham in their last 17 meetings was 1-0 at White Hart Lane in April 2015 thanks to a Christian Benteke goal.

Spurs have won nine of the past 10 encounters, scoring 24 and conceding just three.

Their most recent meeting was in the FA Cup third round in 2017, when Tottenham won 2-0 at home.

Tottenham Hotspur

This is the first time since 2010 that Tottenham have played their opening league match of the season at home.

They have lost just one of their six home games on the opening weekend of a Premier League season - against Manchester United in 1997-98.

Spurs won only two of their final nine fixtures in 2018-19, keeping a solitary clean sheet (D1, L6).

Mauricio Pochettino's side have lost 13 matches in all competitions in 2019, more than any other current Premier League team.

Harry Kane has gone six competitive appearances without a goal for club and country since March. It's his longest barren spell since a nine-match streak between June and September 2016.

Aston Villa