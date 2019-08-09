Crystal Palace v Everton

Palace have won their last two matches when Wilfried Zaha has been unavailable, having lost the previous 13 without him

TEAM NEWS

Crystal Palace are expected to be without Wilfried Zaha, who was denied a move on transfer deadline day and is also lacking match fitness.

Summer acquisitions Gary Cahill, Victor Camarasa and James McCarthy are all in contention to feature.

Everton new recruit Fabian Delph misses out with a thigh injury, while veteran Leighton Baines is doubtful.

Recent signings Moise Kean, Alex Iwobi and Jean-Philippe Gbamin could be involved on Saturday.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@johnrodercomm: This fixture may well be the tale of two forwards, one of whom is unlikely to play and the other who will almost certainly make his Premier League debut.

Palace's Wilfried Zaha was the subject of two failed bids from Everton, whose signing of 19-year-old Italy international Moise Kean was surely one of the most exciting moves of the summer.

The Eagles have to show an improvement in their home form, while Everton are aiming for a top-six finish. Both will be looking to pick up where they left off in May, having each won five of their last eight matches.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Everton manager Marco Silva: "I know better the club, our players and everything is more clear for us.

"Our target is to do better in the Premier League, and to do something special in the FA Cup and League Cup."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Goals and creativity are a problem for Palace, even when Zaha plays. It will also be interesting to see how Everton's new signings get on.

Prediction: 1-1

Gylfi Sigurdsson has scored three goals and provided four assists against Palace

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Everton are unbeaten in the past nine league meetings, winning four and drawing five.

Palace's sole home win in 10 previous Premier League games versus Everton was 1-0 in October 1994.

The Eagles won 2-1 at Everton in the only other opening-day contest between the clubs in 1997 but went on to be relegated.

The two sides drew 0-0 at Selhurst Park at the end of April.

Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace have never won an opening day Premier League fixture at home, losing the last four.

The Eagles ended 2018-19 unbeaten in four matches (W3, D1), scoring 11 goals in the process.

Palace claimed just 20 points at home last season, with only relegated Huddersfield faring worse.

They scored 19 goals in as many home league fixtures, with five of those coming in the concluding 5-3 win over Bournemouth.

Roy Hodgson turned 72 on 9 August - he is the Premier League's oldest manager.

Everton