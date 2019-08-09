Burnley v Southampton

Nathan Redmond, Southampton's top scorer last season, has signed a new four-year contract with the club

TEAM NEWS

Burnley's new recruits Jay Rodriguez and Erik Pieters might be involved, but Danny Drinkwater is unlikely to feature as he has not played for a year.

Winger Robbie Brady is out with a rib problem, while midfielder Steven Defour is sidelined by a calf injury.

Southampton could give debuts to summer signings Che Adams and Moussa Djenepo.

Former Birmingham forward Adams could start alongside Danny Ings, who made his loan from Liverpool a permanent switch over the summer.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@alistairmann01: These two finished both a place and a point apart in last season's bottom six, having flirted with danger during the campaign.

Twelve months ago, with their Europa League exploits seemingly hampering them, Burnley ended the opening month in the relegation zone - it took them until late September to secure their first win.

With Arsenal, Wolves and Liverpool their remaining August assignments, they could do with a victory against the Saints to avoid a potential repeat of last season's sequence.

The two sides have drawn their last three meetings, and with Ralph Hasenhuttl having now had eight months to make Southampton a much more resilient outfit a fourth successive stalemate seems highly possible.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Burnley manager Sean Dyche on the club's business in the transfer window: "I think we have made some good signings, albeit not thrashing around the money again.

"The squad has a rounded feel to it and we hope that bodes well with that competitive element in the group."

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl: "It will be a tough game again. I think in the first game nobody knows exactly how good he is.

"We need a very good mentality, a very good group and this is what we prepare for."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Burnley were affected by the Europa League at the start of last season but I am expecting them to be a lot more like their usual selves straight away this time.

Southampton will be up against their former striker Jay Rodriguez, who rejoined the Clarets from West Brom in the summer, and I don't think they will have an easy afternoon.

Prediction: 2-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Southampton have not won on any of their last five visits to Turf Moor (D2, L3).

The last two meetings at Burnley have ended 1-1, with each featuring an equaliser in the 90th minute or later.

Neither side has scored more than one goal in any of the past five encounters.

Only 13 goals have been scored in the eight Premier League meetings, with 12 coming in the second half.

Burnley

Burnley are aiming to avoid a club record-equalling fourth consecutive Premier League defeat.

In 2018-19, they suffered a club record 10 home league defeats in a season.

Their tally of 360 attempts on goal last season was the lowest in the Premier League.

The Clarets have not won their opening top-flight fixture when playing at home since beating Coventry in 1967 (D1, L4).

Ashley Barnes and Chris Wood scored a combined 48.9% of Burnley's league goals last season.

Southampton