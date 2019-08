Wrexham will again be without goalkeeper Rob Lainton for Saturday's National League game at Dover Athletic.

Lainton remains sidelined with an ankle injury but midfielder Akil Wright is close to a return after missing the opening two games.

The Dragons are sixth after Tuesday's 2-2 at Boreham Wood, which followed the opening day win against Barrow.

Dover are 11th in the National League following a win and a loss in their first two games.