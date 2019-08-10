National League
Halifax15:00Dag & Red
Venue: The MBi Shay Stadium

FC Halifax Town v Dagenham & Redbridge

Match report to follow.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Halifax22006156
2Harrogate21105234
3Solihull Moors21105234
4Sutton United21104224
5Bromley21103124
6Wrexham21104314
7Fylde21102114
8Barnet21102114
9Maidenhead United21102114
10Woking21012113
11Dover21013303
12Aldershot21012203
13Eastleigh21011103
14Yeovil21011103
15Dag & Red210123-13
16Torquay210124-23
17Chorley20200002
18Boreham Wood201134-11
19Chesterfield201123-11
20Notts County201112-11
21Stockport201112-11
22Barrow200215-40
23Hartlepool200215-40
24Ebbsfleet200227-50
View full National League table

Top Stories