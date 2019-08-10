Andy Ryan (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Queen of the South v Dunfermline Athletic
-
Line-ups
Queen of Sth
- 1McCrorie
- 2Mercer
- 18Semple
- 5Brownlie
- 3Holt
- 6Pybus
- 4Kilday
- 10Oliver
- 25Paton
- 7Murray
- 19El Bakhtaoui
Substitutes
- 8Kidd
- 9Hamilton
- 14McCarthy
- 21Irving
- 22Gourlay
- 30Burns
Dunfermline
- 1Scully
- 2Comrie
- 6Ashcroft
- 5Murray
- 4Martin
- 11Dow
- 21Paton
- 8Beadling
- 10Ryan
- 12Turner
- 15Nisbet
Substitutes
- 16Morrison
- 18Allan
- 20Gill
- 22Coley
- 24Edwards
- 26Todd
- 27McCann
- Referee:
- Steven Reid
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away4
- Corners
- Home0
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away3
Live Text
Foul by Dan Pybus (Queen of the South).
Foul by Michael Paton (Queen of the South).
Euan Murray (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Darren Brownlie (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kevin Nisbet (Dunfermline Athletic).
Paul Paton (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Faissal El Bakhtaoui (Queen of the South).
Attempt missed. Kevin Nisbet (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Ryan Scully (Dunfermline Athletic).
(Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Faissal El Bakhtaoui (Queen of the South).
Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Michael Paton.
Tom Beadling (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kevin Holt (Queen of the South).
Tom Beadling (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Dan Pybus (Queen of the South).
Attempt saved. Kevin Nisbet (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Aaron Comrie (Dunfermline Athletic).
Connor Murray (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Queen of the South 0, Dunfermline Athletic 1. Kyle Turner (Dunfermline Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Tom Beadling.
Attempt saved. Andy Ryan (Dunfermline Athletic) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Aaron Comrie (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Connor Murray (Queen of the South).
Andy Ryan (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Lee Kilday (Queen of the South).
Attempt saved. Kyle Turner (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Ryan Dow (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kevin Holt (Queen of the South).
Lee Ashcroft (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gary Oliver (Queen of the South).
Attempt saved. Connor Murray (Queen of the South) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.