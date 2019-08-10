Foul by Brian McLean (Morton).
Greenock Morton v Alloa Athletic
-
- From the section Scottish Championship
Line-ups
Morton
- 1Ramsbottom
- 6Jacobs
- 8McAlister
- 4McLean
- 16Strapp
- 18Blues
- 7Millar
- 17Lyon
- 10Nesbitt
- 11McHugh
- 19Cadden
Substitutes
- 2Tumilty
- 3van Schaik
- 9Muirhead
- 12Orsi
- 14Salkeld
- 21Sutton
- 22Easdale
Alloa
- 1Parry
- 2Taggart
- 5Graham
- 4DeasBooked at 28mins
- 3Dick
- 7Cawley
- 10Trouten
- 11Flannigan
- 6Hetherington
- 9Buchanan
- 17O'Hara
Substitutes
- 8Robertson
- 14Brown
- 18Malcolm
- 19Thomson
- 20O'Donnel
- 22Stirling
- 31Henry
- Referee:
- Gavin Ross
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away1
- Corners
- Home2
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away4
Live Text
Andy Graham (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Morton. Conceded by Liam Dick.
Attempt missed. Liam Buchanan (Alloa Athletic) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Foul by Reece Lyon (Morton).
Kevin O'Hara (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Alloa Athletic. Adam Brown replaces Kevin Cawley because of an injury.
Attempt saved. Kevin O'Hara (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Booking
Robbie Deas (Alloa Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Aidan Nesbitt (Morton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Robbie Deas (Alloa Athletic).
Foul by Brian McLean (Morton).
Kevin O'Hara (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Morton 1, Alloa Athletic 1. Kevin Cawley (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Kevin O'Hara.
Corner, Morton. Conceded by Kevin Cawley.
Corner, Morton. Conceded by Robbie Deas.
Foul by Chris Millar (Morton).
Alan Trouten (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Nicky Cadden (Morton).
Kevin Cawley (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Aidan Nesbitt (Morton) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Cameron Blues (Morton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Alan Trouten (Alloa Athletic).
Attempt missed. Aidan Nesbitt (Morton) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Chris Millar (Morton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kevin Cawley (Alloa Athletic).
Foul by Lewis Strapp (Morton).
Liam Buchanan (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Iain Flannigan (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Kevin Cawley (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Brian McLean (Morton).
Goal!
Goal! Morton 1, Alloa Athletic 0. Bob McHugh (Morton) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Nicky Cadden.
Attempt saved. Nicky Cadden (Morton) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Hand ball by Aidan Nesbitt (Morton).
Cameron Blues (Morton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kevin Cawley (Alloa Athletic).
Foul by Nicky Cadden (Morton).
Scott Taggart (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.