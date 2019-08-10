Scottish Championship
Inverness CT0Arbroath1

Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Arbroath

Line-ups

Inverness CT

  • 1Ridgers
  • 2Rooney
  • 5Donaldson
  • 6McCart
  • 3Tremarco
  • 11Walsh
  • 8Carson
  • 14Vincent
  • 10Doran Cogan
  • 7Keatings
  • 9White

Substitutes

  • 12McHattie
  • 17Storey
  • 19Todorov
  • 21MacKay
  • 24Trafford
  • 26Harper
  • 28MacGregor

Arbroath

  • 1Jamieson
  • 2Thomson
  • 4Little
  • 5O'Brien
  • 3Hamilton
  • 16Stewart
  • 18Murphy
  • 6Whatley
  • 11Linn
  • 9DorisSubstituted forMcKennaat 16'minutes
  • 14SpenceBooked at 5mins

Substitutes

  • 7Gold
  • 8McKenna
  • 12Kader
  • 15Donnelly
  • 17Wilson
  • 21Gaston
Referee:
Mike Roncone

Match Stats

Home TeamInverness CTAway TeamArbroath
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home8
Away5
Shots on Target
Home6
Away3
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home3
Away2

Live Text

Goal!

Goal! Inverness CT 0, Arbroath 1. Bobby Linn (Arbroath) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Jason Thomson.

Attempt saved. Jordan White (Inverness CT) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Greig Spence (Arbroath) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Carl Tremarco (Inverness CT).

Attempt saved. James Keatings (Inverness CT) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Darren Jamieson.

Attempt saved. Tom Walsh (Inverness CT) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Attempt saved. Aaron Doran (Inverness CT) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. David Carson (Inverness CT) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Substitution

Substitution, Arbroath. Michael McKenna replaces Steven Doris because of an injury.

Aaron Doran (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jason Thomson (Arbroath).

Attempt missed. Jordan White (Inverness CT) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Thomas O'Brien (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Aaron Doran (Inverness CT).

Attempt saved. Bobby Linn (Arbroath) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Attempt missed. Bobby Linn (Arbroath) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high.

Attempt saved. Aaron Doran (Inverness CT) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Booking

Greig Spence (Arbroath) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Greig Spence (Arbroath).

David Carson (Inverness CT) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt saved. Aaron Doran (Inverness CT) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Mark Whatley (Arbroath) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.

Colin Hamilton (Arbroath) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Shaun Rooney (Inverness CT).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee Utd22006246
2Ayr21104224
3Dunfermline21103214
4Arbroath21101014
5Alloa20202202
6Dundee20202202
7Partick Thistle201123-11
8Queen of Sth201101-11
9Morton201135-21
10Inverness CT200215-40
