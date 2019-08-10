Goal! Inverness CT 0, Arbroath 1. Bobby Linn (Arbroath) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Jason Thomson.
Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Arbroath
Line-ups
Inverness CT
- 1Ridgers
- 2Rooney
- 5Donaldson
- 6McCart
- 3Tremarco
- 11Walsh
- 8Carson
- 14Vincent
- 10Doran Cogan
- 7Keatings
- 9White
Substitutes
- 12McHattie
- 17Storey
- 19Todorov
- 21MacKay
- 24Trafford
- 26Harper
- 28MacGregor
Arbroath
- 1Jamieson
- 2Thomson
- 4Little
- 5O'Brien
- 3Hamilton
- 16Stewart
- 18Murphy
- 6Whatley
- 11Linn
- 9DorisSubstituted forMcKennaat 16'minutes
- 14SpenceBooked at 5mins
Substitutes
- 7Gold
- 8McKenna
- 12Kader
- 15Donnelly
- 17Wilson
- 21Gaston
- Referee:
- Mike Roncone
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away3
- Corners
- Home1
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away2
Live Text
Goal!
Attempt saved. Jordan White (Inverness CT) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Greig Spence (Arbroath) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Carl Tremarco (Inverness CT).
Attempt saved. James Keatings (Inverness CT) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Darren Jamieson.
Attempt saved. Tom Walsh (Inverness CT) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt saved. Aaron Doran (Inverness CT) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. David Carson (Inverness CT) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Arbroath. Michael McKenna replaces Steven Doris because of an injury.
Aaron Doran (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jason Thomson (Arbroath).
Attempt missed. Jordan White (Inverness CT) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Thomas O'Brien (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Aaron Doran (Inverness CT).
Attempt saved. Bobby Linn (Arbroath) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt missed. Bobby Linn (Arbroath) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high.
Attempt saved. Aaron Doran (Inverness CT) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Booking
Greig Spence (Arbroath) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Greig Spence (Arbroath).
David Carson (Inverness CT) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt saved. Aaron Doran (Inverness CT) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Mark Whatley (Arbroath) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.
Colin Hamilton (Arbroath) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Shaun Rooney (Inverness CT).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.