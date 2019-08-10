Attempt missed. Declan McDaid (Dundee) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Dundee v Ayr United
-
- From the section Scottish Championship
Line-ups
Dundee
- 1Hamilton
- 2Kerr
- 3McGhee
- 5Forster
- 23Marshall
- 4Ness
- 19Robertson
- 11McDaid
- 10McGowan
- 28Hemmings
- 18Johnson
Substitutes
- 6Meekings
- 7Todd
- 8Byrne
- 9Nelson
- 12Ferrie
- 22Moore
- 24Anderson
Ayr
- 1Doohan
- 6Geggan
- 15Bell
- 16Adams
- 3Harvie
- 18Murdoch
- 23Docherty
- 30Kelly
- 11McCowan
- 7Moffat
- 10Forrest
Substitutes
- 4Kerr
- 5Roscoe-Byrne
- 8Doolan
- 12McGuffie
- 14Ferguson
- 19Hare-Reid
- 22McKenzie
- Referee:
- Alan Newlands
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home61%
- Away39%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away2
- Corners
- Home4
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away5
Live Text
Foul by Kane Hemmings (Dundee).
Andrew Geggan (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jordan McGhee (Dundee).
Andy Murdoch (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jordon Forster (Dundee).
Steven Bell (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Jamie Adams.
Paul McGowan (Dundee) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ross Docherty (Ayr United).
Attempt missed. Alan Forrest (Ayr United) header from very close range is too high.
Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Cammy Kerr.
Attempt saved. Alan Forrest (Ayr United) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt saved. Alan Forrest (Ayr United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Danny Johnson (Dundee) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Stephen Kelly (Ayr United) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Jamie Ness (Dundee) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Alan Forrest (Ayr United).
Danny Johnson (Dundee) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Daniel Harvie (Ayr United).
Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Andrew Geggan.
Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Ross Doohan.
Attempt saved. Kane Hemmings (Dundee) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt blocked. Michael Moffat (Ayr United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Steven Bell.
Foul by Andrew Geggan (Ayr United).
Declan McDaid (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Paul McGowan (Dundee) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Steven Bell (Ayr United).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.