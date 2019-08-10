Scottish Championship
Dundee0Ayr0

Dundee v Ayr United

Line-ups

Dundee

  • 1Hamilton
  • 2Kerr
  • 3McGhee
  • 5Forster
  • 23Marshall
  • 4Ness
  • 19Robertson
  • 11McDaid
  • 10McGowan
  • 28Hemmings
  • 18Johnson

Substitutes

  • 6Meekings
  • 7Todd
  • 8Byrne
  • 9Nelson
  • 12Ferrie
  • 22Moore
  • 24Anderson

Ayr

  • 1Doohan
  • 6Geggan
  • 15Bell
  • 16Adams
  • 3Harvie
  • 18Murdoch
  • 23Docherty
  • 30Kelly
  • 11McCowan
  • 7Moffat
  • 10Forrest

Substitutes

  • 4Kerr
  • 5Roscoe-Byrne
  • 8Doolan
  • 12McGuffie
  • 14Ferguson
  • 19Hare-Reid
  • 22McKenzie
Referee:
Alan Newlands

Match Stats

Home TeamDundeeAway TeamAyr
Possession
Home61%
Away39%
Shots
Home3
Away5
Shots on Target
Home1
Away2
Corners
Home4
Away1
Fouls
Home3
Away5

Live Text

Attempt missed. Declan McDaid (Dundee) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Foul by Kane Hemmings (Dundee).

Andrew Geggan (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jordan McGhee (Dundee).

Andy Murdoch (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jordon Forster (Dundee).

Steven Bell (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Jamie Adams.

Paul McGowan (Dundee) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Ross Docherty (Ayr United).

Attempt missed. Alan Forrest (Ayr United) header from very close range is too high.

Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Cammy Kerr.

Attempt saved. Alan Forrest (Ayr United) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner.

Attempt saved. Alan Forrest (Ayr United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Danny Johnson (Dundee) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Attempt missed. Stephen Kelly (Ayr United) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Jamie Ness (Dundee) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Alan Forrest (Ayr United).

Danny Johnson (Dundee) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Daniel Harvie (Ayr United).

Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Andrew Geggan.

Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Ross Doohan.

Attempt saved. Kane Hemmings (Dundee) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Attempt blocked. Michael Moffat (Ayr United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Steven Bell.

Foul by Andrew Geggan (Ayr United).

Declan McDaid (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Paul McGowan (Dundee) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Steven Bell (Ayr United).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee Utd22006246
2Ayr21104224
3Dunfermline21103214
4Arbroath21101014
5Alloa20202202
6Dundee20202202
7Partick Thistle201123-11
8Queen of Sth201101-11
9Morton201135-21
10Inverness CT200215-40
