Falkirk v Dumbarton
Line-ups
Falkirk
- 1Bell
- 2Doyle
- 4Buchanan
- 15Toshney
- 3Dixon
- 21Telfer
- 8McShane
- 12Tidser
- 7Connolly
- 9McManus
- 18Sammon
Substitutes
- 6Gomis
- 10Johnstone
- 11MacLean
- 14Longridge
- 17Leitch
- 19Moore
- 31Mutch
Dumbarton
- 1Brennan
- 23McMillan
- 22McGeever
- 5Neill
- 2Crawford
- 8Hutton
- 6Carswell
- 14McKee
- 3Quitongo
- 24Crossan
- 10McCluskey
Substitutes
- 4Langan
- 9Tierney
- 11Scullion
- 12Pettigrew
- 16Zata
- 17Layne
- Referee:
- Graham Beaton
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home68%
- Away32%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away2
- Corners
- Home7
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away5
Live Text
Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Stuart Carswell.
Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Rico Quitongo.
Foul by Declan McManus (Falkirk).
Stuart Carswell (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Conor Brennan.
Attempt saved. Aidan Connolly (Falkirk) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Foul by Ian McShane (Falkirk).
Jordan McMillan (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Conor Sammon (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jordan McMillan (Dumbarton).
Foul by Michael Doyle (Falkirk).
Paul-Joseph Crossan (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Michael Tidser (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jordan McMillan (Dumbarton).
Attempt missed. Ian McShane (Falkirk) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Conor Sammon (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ryan McGeever (Dumbarton).
Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Gregor Buchanan.
Attempt saved. Gregor Buchanan (Falkirk) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Morgyn Neill.
(Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Declan McManus (Falkirk).
Attempt saved. Stefan McCluskey (Dumbarton) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Goal!
Goal! Falkirk 2, Dumbarton 0. Declan McManus (Falkirk) header from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Paul Dixon.
Attempt saved. Jordan McMillan (Dumbarton) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Declan McManus (Falkirk).
Rico Quitongo (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Michael Doyle (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Paul-Joseph Crossan (Dumbarton).
Goal!
Goal! Falkirk 1, Dumbarton 0. Conor Sammon (Falkirk) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal.
Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Lewis Crawford.
Attempt blocked. Aidan Connolly (Falkirk) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Charlie Telfer (Falkirk) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Joe McKee (Dumbarton).
Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Ryan McGeever.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.